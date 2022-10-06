Everest climber from U’khand, Savita Kanswal among those killed in avalanche

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Oct: Mountaineer Savita Kanswal, a resident of Lonthru village in Uttarkashi, is among those who perished in the avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak. At least a dozen deaths were reported in the accident and Savita, who was among them, was currently working as instructor in the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIMS). Savita had made a national record in May this year by successfully climbing Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within 15 days. Yesterday morning, however, turned tragic for her as she along with many others was buried in an avalanche.

Late in the evening, Amit Bisht, Principal of NIMS, confirmed the death of Everest climber Savita Kanswal.

Savita was an emerging mountaineer from Uttarkashi district, who had made a name for himself in the field of mountaineering in a very short time. Savita did the course of mountaineering instructor with advance and search and rescue course from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

Savita was a skilled instructor of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. On 12 May this year, Savita hoisted the tricolour on Mount Everest (8848 metres), the world’s highest peak. Within 15 days, Savita also successfully climbed Mount Makalu (8463 m). There was a wave of happiness in her village due to her success. However, this happiness did not last long as the news of her death sent a shock wave across the district including her village late last evening.