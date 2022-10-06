Rajnath Singh performs ‘Shastra Puja’ at Army camp in Auli on Dussehra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Oct: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flew to Auli today on the occasion of Dussehra. Here he performed ‘Shastra Puja’ at the base camp of the army. Rajnath celebrated Vijayadashami with Army and ITBP personnel at the forward post on the China border later this afternoon. Earlier in the day, he had also reached Badrinath Dham and obtained darshan of Badri Vishal.

He reached Dehradun on Tuesday for a two-day visit. On reaching the GTS helipad, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MP and former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi welcomed him. He also participated in a local Army function late last evening in Dehradun. Today, he reached Chamoli and participated in the worship with the soldiers. Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a special attachment for Uttarakhand.