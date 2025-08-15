Independence Day: A Journey of Pride & Progress

By Vimal Kapoor

India as a nation withstood the best and worst of history. It was trampled upon by emergency and dictatorship, innumerable scars were given to it by militancy and terrorism, apart from this, India as well as Uttarakhand had more than its fair share of natural disasters like earthquakes, landslides and flash floods. No other nation could have taken so much punishment and survived as a nation.

As the Tricolour unfurls on the morning of 15 August 2025, India celebrates its 78th Independence Day with pride, gratitude, and renewed hope. India’s journey since independence has been nothing short of extraordinary. From an economy plagued by poverty, famine, and partition-related trauma, it has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Today, India is not just a regional leader but a global economic force, contributing significantly to global trade, services, and technology. Major reforms in digital infrastructure, ease of doing business, and manufacturing—like the “Make in India” initiative—have catalysed industrial growth. The tech sector continues to boom, and Indian startups are now making waves on the international stage.

India’s defence capabilities have seen a dramatic transformation. The Indian Armed Forces are now counted among the top five military powers in the world. The recent “Operation Sindoor”, a resounding success against cross-border terrorism, is a testimony to the nation’s growing tactical and strategic military prowess. This operation not only reinforced India’s commitment to national security but also sent a strong message globally about its uncompromising stance on sovereignty and peace.

One of the most visible signs of India’s progress is the rapid infrastructure development. The country is on the verge of launching its first bullet train, promising ultra-fast travel between major cities. National highways are being expanded and modernised to meet global standards, with world-class expressways connecting far-flung regions. The new six lane highway between Dehradun and Delhi promise a drive of around three hours. Urban transit systems are growing, airports are being modernised, and smart cities are coming up—India is physically transforming itself to match its ambitions.

Another area where India is making notable strides is sports. Once known only for cricket, India is now becoming a multi-sport nation. The recent Olympic performances have showcased a new generation of athletes making their mark in disciplines like wrestling, badminton, boxing, and track and field. With better infrastructure, training, and support systems, Indian sportspersons are finally getting the recognition and success they deserve on the world stage. I watched various sports during the recently held National Games in Uttarakhand and some performances were truly world class. Icons like Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Swapnil, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are household names now.

Despite all these achievements, India’s journey is far from complete. Social issues continue to cast a shadow on its progress. The rising number of rape cases remains a grim reminder of the work needed in ensuring safety, equality, and justice for all, particularly for women. While urban India flourishes, rural India still struggles with illiteracy, inadequate healthcare, and underdevelopment.

Corruption, pollution, unemployment, and communal tensions are other persistent challenges that demand urgent and sustained attention. While the government and civil society are making efforts, a lot more needs to be done to ensure inclusive growth and harmony.

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, there is much to be proud of and much to reflect upon. If India’s history teaches us anything, it is that this country knows how to rise—again and again. The resilience of its people, the richness of its culture, and the strength of its democracy form the basis of its progress.

So, as we sing the national anthem and salute the flag this 15th August, let it not just be a celebration of freedom, but a commitment to building an India that is stronger, safer, and better in every respect. Amen.

(Vimal Kapoor, a Dehradun resident, is passionate about literature, creative writing, cricket and exploration through travel)