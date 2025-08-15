Technology & the Indian Knowledge System: A Journey from Past to Future

By Dr Bharat Pandey/ Dr Pushpesh Pande

Technology, which we see today in the form of glowing screens, automated machines, spacecraft, and artificial intelligence, is in fact an unending journey of the human mind. This journey is as old as human civilisation itself. When early humans shaped stone into the first tool, the foundation of technology had already been laid. On Indian soil, this journey evolved in a remarkable way, because here technology was not seen merely as a means of convenience, but as a medium of balance between life and nature. The Indian Knowledge System, which we call IKS, has been the very soul of this journey — a soul that for thousands of years has woven together science, mathematics, medicine, architecture, agriculture, and philosophy into a single thread.

The roots of India’s technological awareness stretch deep into the Vedic age. In those times, people applied technological thinking not only in religious rituals but also in everyday life. The ‘Shatadhara Jalyan’ described in the Rigveda was akin to a modern irrigation system, which controlled and distributed water. The Yajurveda’s methods of Agnihotra were not merely spiritual; they were also scientific processes for purifying the air and maintaining environmental balance. Ancient farmers determined the timing of sowing and harvesting based on astronomical calculations. In medicine, the methods of selecting, drying, and preserving herbs were adopted — methods that can be seen as the foundation of today’s pharmaceutical industry.

The foundations of Indian architecture were rooted in Vastu Shastra. It was not merely the art of building structures, but a complete system based on scientific study of the sun’s direction, air flow, land shape, and water sources. In ancient cities, palaces, and temples, this balance is clearly visible. Today’s green building technology — which includes optimal use of natural energy, proper circulation of air and light, and rainwater harvesting — is essentially a modern adaptation of those same principles.

In the field of metallurgy, India’s achievements are unparalleled. The Iron Pillar of Delhi is living proof that even 1,600 years ago, our craftsmen were capable of producing rust-resistant metal alloys. The ornaments made from copper, bronze, gold, and silver by artisans of that time were not only aesthetically beautiful but also reflected deep knowledge of metallurgy. From weapons of war to metal objects used in worship, every item displayed a remarkable blend of technical skill and artistic sense.

Traditional water management techniques provided invaluable knowledge for quenching the earth’s thirst. The stepwells of Rajasthan, Gujarat’s ‘Rani ki Vav’, and the vast temple tanks of South India were not only outstanding examples of architecture, but also water conservation models that sustained life even in dry seasons. These structures collected rainwater and kept it safe throughout the year for drinking, irrigation, and domestic use. In today’s era of climate change and global water crises, such traditional methods show us the path toward sustainable development.

India’s contribution to mathematics and astronomy forms the very basis of technological precision. The invention of zero, the development of the decimal system, the value of pi (π), and complex formulas for predicting eclipses — all are gifts from our ancient scholars. Aryabhata developed a method for eclipse prediction that was so accurate that modern calculations still come close to it. Observatories like Jantar Mantar, where the movement of celestial bodies was measured using stone and metal instruments, can be considered the predecessors of today’s telescopes and observatories.

The Ayurvedic system of medicine was equally advanced in terms of technology. The Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita provide detailed descriptions not only of medicines but also of surgical instruments. Sushruta developed methods for complex surgeries like rhinoplasty (nose reconstruction), which are still considered the basis of modern plastic surgery. The measures adopted for preparation, storage, and distribution of medicines were so advanced that modern drug manufacturing can still draw inspiration from them.

Indian musical instruments like the Veena, Tabla, Mridangam, and Shankha are excellent examples of acoustic science. The choice of materials and design used in their construction was deeply studied for the sound quality they produced. This was not merely art, but a remarkable confluence of science and technology, making music a medium for healing, meditation, and cultural expression.

Today, as the world advances in artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and space exploration, the principles of the Indian Knowledge System can be re-applied to herald a new era. Developing traditional medicines into nanoformulations, applying Vastu principles to modern eco-friendly buildings, and integrating yoga science with biofeedback technology — all these are experiments that can define the direction of the future.

The Indian Knowledge System teaches us that the ultimate aim of technology is not just convenience, but balance — balance between humans, society, and nature. This perspective can help address global problems like climate change, pollution, and resource scarcity. This technological awareness, rooted in the past, reminds us that as long as the heart of science remains connected to humanity and nature, its progress will be truly beneficial.

Thus, the relationship between technology and the Indian Knowledge System is like a river that flows endlessly, changing its form over time, yet never severing its connection with its source. If we combine this flow with modern science, we can build an India that is not only technologically advanced but also culturally rich and environmentally balanced — an India where the wisdom of the past and the innovations of the future walk hand in hand.