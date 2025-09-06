India-Japan Collaboration for developing Assistive Technology (AT)

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Sep: Last week, while addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited global business leaders to explore new opportunities in India. In line with this vision, a unique partnership was formalised today through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between two entities from India and Japan.

Japan-based The Element and India-based consulting firm Conscious Ventures have signed an MoU to promote digital innovation and accessibility through Assistive Technology (AT).

The collaboration aims to develop and advance Digital Assistive Technological solutions designed to empower Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). By leveraging technology and innovation, the partnership seeks to create inclusive solutions that enhance accessibility in education, healthcare, and livelihoods. Combining Conscious Ventures’ expertise in social innovation and sustainability with The Element’s technological strengths, the initiative aspires to accelerate the adoption of next-generation assistive tools and applications in India, Japan, and global markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anil Jaggi, Founder of Conscious Ventures, said, “This MoU reflects our shared commitment to foster an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of ability, can thrive with dignity. With the support of Digital Assistive Technologies, we hope to bridge gaps in education, employment, and daily living for people with disabilities.”

Tomofumi Fukamiya, Founder of The Element, added, “We are excited to join hands with Conscious Ventures, India. Together, we will co-develop innovative solutions that not only address accessibility but also strengthen cross-cultural collaboration between Japan and India in the field of inclusive technology.”

Through this initiative, Conscious Ventures and The Element reaffirm their commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future by harnessing the power of technology for social good between India and Japan.