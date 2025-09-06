Teachers contribute greatly in shaping society: Sanjeev Chopra

Teachers’ Day celebrated at Doon Club

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Sep: Teachers’ Day was celebrated with fervour at The Doon Club where retired IAS officer and former Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Sanjeev Chopra graced the occasion as the chief guest. As a mark of respect to the teaching community, Chopra presented copies of his book “The Great Conciliator: Lal Bahadur Shastri and the Transformation of India” to the teachers who were felicitated and spoke warmly in appreciation of their contribution to society.

In his address, Sanjeev Chopra praised the role of teachers in shaping generations of the society and also underlined the importance of acknowledging their selfless service. The event concluded with a vote of thanks followed by high tea, marking a graceful end to an evening dedicated to honouring educators.

Nearly 50 teachers were honoured on the occasion and presented with gifts. The celebrations were organised under the aegis of the Club’s Managing Committee.

Club President Manoj Suri, Vice-President Anil Bakshi, Finance Convenor Rahul Aggarwal, Bar Convenor Rajesh Bansal, Garden and Library Convenor Sudhir Gupta and Rahul Sharma felicitated the teachers and extended their greetings.