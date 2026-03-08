India-Japan Joint Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ underway in Chaubattia

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Mar: The seventh edition of the India–Japan Joint Military Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ is in full swing at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubattia. The exercise commenced on 24 February and will continue till 9 March, further consolidating the military cooperation between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) in view of shared security challenges and the evolving threat of global terrorism.

This edition includes 120 personnel each from both sides. The JGSDF contingent is represented by troops from the 32nd Infantry Regiment, while the Indian Army contingent is represented by the Ladakh Scouts.

Commencing with integration and orientation activities on the first day, the exercise has since transitioned into intensive joint training aimed at enhancing combined capabilities for joint operations in semi-urban conditions. Emphasis is being laid on high standards of physical fitness, joint planning, interoperability, and the conduct of coordinated tactical drills under realistic field conditions.

Key activities being practiced include establishment of a Temporary Operating Base, creation of an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance grid, setting up Mobile Vehicle Check Posts, execution of Cordon and Search Operations in a hostile environment, conduct of Heliborne Operations, and House Intervention Drills.

Exercise Dharma Guardian will culminate with a Validation Exercise, wherein the standards achieved during the course of joint training will be assessed through an integrated field scenario. The exercise continues to foster strong bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both forces, further strengthening the growing India–Japan defence partnership.