India’s biggest comedy festival “Dera Comedy Fest” to be held in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Doon is all set to host India’s biggest comedy festival — “Dera Comedy Fest” — from 1 to 3 November 2025. The event will take place at IHM, Neembu Wala, and will bring together some of the most popular names in Indian comedy. The festival is being organised to celebrate the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand.

According to the organisers, famous comedians like Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Chinki-Minki, Gopal Dutt, and Paritosh Tripathi will perform live and entertain the audience with their acts. The announcement was made at a press conference held at Malsi Mist Hotel in Dehradun.

This will also be the first time that the entire team of “The Kapil Sharma Show” will perform together at one event. Sunil Grover, known for his brilliant mimicry of stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar, will bring his special humour to the stage. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda will perform their famous “Dharm–Sunny” comedy acts. Zakir Khan, who recently performed at Madison Square Garden in New York, will also be part of the show.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami. On this occasion, popular actors from Uttarakhand including Sudhanshu Pandey, Shivangi Joshi, Varun Badola, Himani Shivpuri, Brijendra Kala, Shruti Panwar, Anjali Tatrari, Swati Semwal, Abhilash Thapliyal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sunita Rajwar, and Hemant Pandey will be honoured.

The concept and curation of Dera Comedy Fest have been done by Bharat Kukreti, who has written and directed famous comedy shows like “Comedy Circus” and “The Kapil Sharma Show”. The event is being managed by Ashutosh Mishra and Avinash Mishra along with their team, who have experience in organising large events in Uttarakhand.

During the press conference, organiser Bharat Kukreti, store owner Anil Gupta, comedians Paritosh Tripathi and Gurpal Singh were present. The organisers said that the festival aims to make people laugh and bring positive energy to the city through humour and entertainment.