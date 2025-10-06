Inspiring lecture on future law students by Dr Adish C Agrawal 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Oct: A special lecture on “ Future Law Students ” was organized by Advocate Ritu Gujral at the Doon Library and Research Centre. Renowned jurist Dr Adish C Agrawal , Chairman of the International Council of Jurists and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was the chief guest and speaker.

Dr Agrawal emphasized the importance of practical experience and theoretical knowledge for law students. He highlighted the need for determination, hard work, and a deep understanding of constitutional values to succeed in the judiciary. The lecture covered topics such as preparation for judicial exams, complexities of the judicial process, and essential qualities for a successful advocate.

Justice Rajesh Tandon, Senior Advocate and former Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, presided over the program. Other dignitaries present included Advocate Rakesh Gupta, Chairman of the Bar Council of Uttarakhand; Dr Madhuri Barthwal, Padma Shri awardee and classical music expert; and Advocate RS Raghav, Senior Advocate and former member of the State Police Complaints Authority.

The event was supported by organizations such as the Shankhya Yog Foundation, International Institute of Psychometrics and Counseling (IIPC), and the Nyayvani Foundation. The “Vidhi Prerna Samman 2025” awards were presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to legal education.

Students from various law colleges participated in the program, which concluded with Advocate Ritu Gujral expressing gratitude to the guests, partner organizations, and students.