The Myth of Government Jobs in India

By Devendra Kumar Budakoti

The recent agitation by Uttarakhand’s youth against the leak of the recruitment exam paper conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) brought into sharp focus the simmering frustration among aspirants. Initially downplaying the issue, the government eventually took a U-turn, agreeing to a CBI probe—clearly a result of mounting public pressure and the fear that the unrest could spiral into a larger movement. In a political climate where perception matters, especially among Gen Z, the administration chose damage control over denial.

But this incident is just a symptom of a larger issue—the obsession with government jobs in India, even for the most basic positions like peon or clerical staff.

As per reports, government jobs account for only 1.4 crore positions nationwide. That’s just 2 out of every 100 jobs, meaning only 1.4% of the working-age population can secure a government job. This statistical reality stands in sharp contrast to the overwhelming competition witnessed for these roles.

What explains this disconnect? The perceived job security and stability in government service remains a major draw – especially in contrast to the uncertainty of private sector jobs. Ironically, the very sectors where government services lag—education and healthcare—are the ones where citizens overwhelmingly prefer private options. People want government jobs, yet they opt for private schools for their children and private hospitals for their families. They criticise government inefficiency yet aspire to be part of it.

Institutions like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and State Public Service Commissions are seen as the golden gateways to government employment. There’s a popular perception that these are modern-day “Employment Exchanges”, obligated to provide jobs. This mindset is rooted in the “Mai-Baap Sarkar” syndrome—an outdated notion that the government should take care of everything from cradle to grave. Unfortunately, our education system and a booming coaching industry continue to feed and profit from this illusion.

Take, for instance, the Civil Services Examination conducted by the UPSC. Every year, about 12–15 lakh aspirants apply for the preliminary examination. Of them, only 10,000–12,000 qualify for the main examination, and around 3,000 are called for the interview. Eventually, only 900 to 1,000 candidates are selected, with a mere 100 making it to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service – IAS. So, from a pool of 15 lakh hopefuls, only 0.006% make the cut. And yet, lakhs continue to dream of becoming DM & DC and “Sarkari Babus”, undeterred by the odds.

In Rajasthan, a recent recruitment drive for Group D positions (requiring just a 10th pass) drew 21 lakh applicants for 53,747 vacancies. Most of them were overqualified. Many were already working in the private sector but were lured by the stability and perceived prestige of a government job—even if it meant serving as modern-day retainers to the state machinery.

Why can’t the government streamline this by utilising UPSC candidates for SSC or state-level roles, rather than having overlapping exams and bloated aspirant pools? Why keep millions of youth stuck in the “waiting room” of unemployment, spending years preparing for an uncertain future?

As India marches towards becoming the third-largest economy globally, we must ask: who will build the corporate sector and private enterprise that will power this growth? If our best and brightest continue to chase government jobs, who will lead the innovation, entrepreneurship, and risk-taking needed for India to become a developed nation by 2047?

The real question is—will the government continue to sustain the myth of “secure” government jobs as a form of political appeasement? Or will it invest in real skill development, employment generation, and create pathways for youth outside the narrow funnel of Sarkari Naukri dreams?

The time has come to burst the bubble and confront the uncomfortable truth—government jobs are not the solution to India’s unemployment crisis. The dream must evolve.

(The author is a sociologist and has been associated with the development sector for over four decades.)