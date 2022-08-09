Inter School Chess Tournament held at Wynberg-Allen School

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 7 Aug: Wynberg-Allen School hosted its 2nd Invitational Inter School Chess Tournament 2022 on 6-7 August. Nineteen schools from around the country sent their brilliant minds for a fierce two-day competition.

There were three divisions under this tournament – under-18, under-15 and under-12 for boys and girls, respectively. The student hosts for the day, Pavitra Israni and Leah Lhoujem, started the event with an uplifting quote by the chess grandmaster Magnus Carlson, “Without the element of enjoyment, it is not worth trying to excel at anything.”

With this in mind, the green signal for Round-1 was given by the panel for the day. There were a total of 7 rounds on the first day deciding the finalists for the next day.

Rajesh Sharma and Satakshi Purwar of Bal Bharti Public School, Noida, Kartik Pant of RIMC, Dehradun, Krishna Baheti of WAS, Gauri Malhotra of GNFC, Mussoorie, Rushil Jain of The Doon School, Dehradun, and Rudransh Rawal of DPSG, Dehradun, were declared the most promising players of the tournament.

In the finals, under-12 category, Lakshita Chowdhury of Rishikesh Public School defeated Ayushi Gupta of Oak Grove School, Mussoorie, and stood first.

Sanya Agarwal of Unison World School stood first in the under-15 girls’ category, defeating Shristi Varenya of Doon International School, Dehradun.

In under-18 category, Saina Gupta of YPS, Patiala, was declared the winner, defeating Akansha of Mussoorie International School, Mussoorie.

In the boy’s under 18 category, Govindpreet Singh of YPS, Patiala, stood first, defeating Tanmay Kucchal of the Tonsbridge School, Dehradun. In the under 15 category, Atharv Pathak of Wynberg Allen School stood first defeating Raja Babu of the Indian Public School. In the under-12 category, Armaan Bakshi stood first, defeating Samaksh Uniyal. Both were from Tonsbridge School, Dehradun.

Headmaster Pradipt Radcliffe awarded the certificates and trophies to all the winners. Principal Tindale congratulated all the winners and the participating schools. He also thanked the organising committee, especially Vijendra Pant and Champa Dhakpa for successfully organising the tournament.

Among those present on the occasion were Arvind Aggarwal, Shwitank, Kiran Aswal, Anshul Kumar, Aashima Rawat, Dharm Farsvan, Pradeep Nautiyal, Ananya Nowhalia, Ramandeep, Anjali Nirmal, Ashutosh Sharma, Charu Gusein and Mauhsmmad Usman.