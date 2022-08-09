Union Minister Smriti Irani participates in Raksha Bandhan event in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Aug: Like every year, Raksha Bandhan celebrations were held in the Mussoorie Vidhan Sabha constituency with great pomp and enthusiasm. The ‘Raksha Bandhan Celebration 2022’ was organised at Survey Stadium in Hathibarkala, here, today. Union Minister Smriti Irani was the Chief Guest on the occasion and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt attended the event as a special guest.

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A colourful programe was also presented by many cultural groups on the occasion. More than 10 thousand women were present at the event.

During the celebrations, Union Minister Smriti Irani first tied a rakhi on the wrist of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, after which the thousands of women present followed suit and wished Joshi a long life.

Cabinet Minister Joshi also fulfilled the duty of a brother by presenting gifts and promises of protection to sisters in exchange for the Rakhis.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, in her address as the Chief Guest, said that Ganesh Joshi has always been dedicated to maintaining the respect of women in society and ensuring their rights. Irani also wished Joshi a long life.

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt congratulated all the women present. He said that this festival is a sign of the sacred relationship between brother and sister.

Appearing emotional during his address, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi declared, “Wherever I am today, it is because of all of you sisters. It is your love, affection and strength that have brought me to these heights. I trust you more than you mothers and sisters place in me.”

He added that this affection of sisters is his strength, which motivates him to work further.

Present on this occasion were National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, Deepti Rawat, National Vice President of Yuva Morcha, Neha Joshi, Mandal President Poonam Nautiyal, Jyoti Kotia, Nandani Sharma, Vandana Bisht, Nirmala Joshi, Deepak Pundir, Bhupendra Kathait, etc.