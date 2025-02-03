International conference on Pharma at Uttaranchal varsity underway

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University, organized the 4th International Conference on “Indigenous Knowledge System and Sustainable Development with particular reference to natural gems of Uttarakhand Himalayas” on Saturday. The event featured several important guests and experts. The event was inaugurated by Jitendra Joshi (president); . Ankita Joshi, vice-president); Dharam Buddhi (Vice-Chancellor); Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro-vice chancellor, Uttaranchal University and Vikash Jakhmola, Director, UIPS. The release of the Abstract Book was done in the presence of all the dignitaries.

The chief guest on the first day of the event was Dulal Panda, Director of NIPER SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, who delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony. He highlighted the growing concern of antimicrobial resistance worldwide. The speaker urged the audience to adopt responsible practices in antibiotic usage, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions to combat antimicrobial resistance and promote environmental stewardship. Other honoured guests included Deependra Singh, vice-president of APTI Central region, Chairman Education Regulation Committee (PCI). The speaker shared plans to introduce new PG courses in pharmacy and stressed the crucial role of clinical pharmacists and healthcare professionals also the speaker emphasized the need to preserve and protect traditional indigenous knowledge for future generations. Akash Ved, sssociate Dean and Nodal Officer, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow. The expert highlighted importance of preserving Himalayan Medicinal Plants.