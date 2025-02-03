Progress in traffic streamlining works at ISBT 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: The work to streamline traffic management at and around ISBT here including the construction of parking facilities for small vehicles and flyover improvements for U-turns towards Kargi Chowk, is progressing rapidly. In this connection, District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh personally inspected the site on Saturday and issued necessary instructions to the officers.

Bansal stated that the ongoing efforts are part of a broader road safety initiative. He emphasised that government resources are being utilised in the greater public interest and that continuous efforts are being made to ensure that all government services benefit the people. He also added that all suggestions received in public interest will be considered sympathetically.

During their previous joint inspection, Bansal and Singh had issued guidelines for improving the traffic plan at ISBT . As a result, significant progress has been made, and these facilities will soon be formally dedicated to the public.

One key change includes the designation of a specified area for boarding and deboarding bus passengers, which has stopped the previous practice of vehicles doing so just outside the ISBT area. Non-compliant vehicles are being seized, and repeated violations may result in licence suspensions. To reduce traffic pressure at the junction point under the ISBT flyover, two-wheelers and four-wheelers from Niranjanpur Mandi are now being diverted via the flyover from Junction Island towards Kargi Chowk. A left turn towards Kargi has also been made on the ISBT flyover with full security measures in place.