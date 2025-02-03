UPES inks pact with Future Learn

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: UPES, a leading multi-disciplinary university in India, announced its strategic partnership with Future Learn, a global online learning platform committed to providing high-quality education from top universities and industry experts. This collaboration is set to transform learning opportunities for UPES employees, students, and their families by offering them access to Future Learn’s comprehensive learning solutions. Future Learn delivers innovative and flexible educational programs tailored to a wide array of learning needs. Through this partnership, the UPES community will be able to engage with thousands of expert-led courses, microcredentials, online degrees, Expert Tracks, and corporate training solutions, ensuring access to cutting-edge knowledge and skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

These programs provide flexible and accessible learning options, whether for acquiring new skills, earning accredited certifications, pursuing university-backed degrees, mastering subjects through structured pathways, or upskilling workforces with customised corporate training. Ram Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of UPES, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “At UPES, we are committed to nurturing a culture of lifelong learning and empowering our community with the best educational resources available. Our partnership with Future Learn aligns perfectly with our vision to provide flexible, high-quality learning opportunities that cater to the diverse aspirations of our students, faculty, and their families. Future Learn offers courses from renowned global institutions like Cambridge, King’s College, and the University of London (UCL), to name a few.” Jo Johnson, Executive Chairman of Future Learn, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating: “We are delighted to partner with UPES in our shared mission to make high-quality education accessible to all. By leveraging our diverse and industry-relevant learning solutions, we aim to equip the Learner’s across India with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s dynamic global landscape.” This collaboration reaffirms UPES’s unwavering commitment to innovation in education and its dedication to preparing students and professionals for the future. By integrating FutureLearn’s diverse learning offerings, UPES continues to provide world-class academic and professional development opportunities to its community.