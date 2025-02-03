Prem Chand Aggarwal hails Union budget, sees boost to state economy

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Uttarakhand’s Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal liberally praised the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha on Saturday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking informally with a few media persons here on Saturday, Aggarwal claimed that the budget not only provides a huge relief to the middle class in the country but also will push growth and boost the economy in Uttarakhand. He also said that tourism will get a special boost in Uttarakhand as a result of this budget .

Aggarwal also claimed that the budget would prove to be beneficial to all the sections of the society, including farmers, women, elderly and youth. He also lauded the tax reforms brought through the annual budget 2025-26 by the Union government and the relief granted to Income Tax payees in the budget . He pointed out to the significant change has been made in the tax slabs, with no tax on annual income up to Rs 12 lakh, which is bound to directly benefit the large number of officers and employees residing in Uttarakhand, who are crucial to the state ‘s development, he observed.

Aggarwal commended the eighth consecutive budget by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described the budget as balanced, inclusive, and beneficial for all sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, Defence.

Aggarwal also claimed that Uttarakhand holds a special place in Prime Minister Modi’s heart. The budget provisions include the opening of 50 tourism centres across the country, with Uttarakhand expected to benefit from this initiative. He added that a provision of Rs 20,000 crore for research and innovation in medical tourism will also benefit Uttarakhand. The Udaan Yojana will extend to 125 cities, including Uttarakhand. Stating that five Centres of Excellence will be established nationwide, he expressed hope that one of them will be set up in Uttarakhand. The State Finance Minister also pointed out to the provision regarding the Broadband in schools in the budget will also benefit Uttarakhand’s schools. More importantly, he expressed joy that the state government will receive Rs 444 crore in tax refunds from the Central government.

The Finance Minister stated that the deadline for the Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended up to the year 2028, following a request made during the Finance Ministers’ meeting in Jaisalmer last December. He claimed that there are additional benefits that will accrue to Uttarakhand and that a thorough analysis of the budget will reveal these benefits for Uttarakhand.