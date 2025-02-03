Sanskrit varsity VC presents progress report on research to Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Dinesh Chandra Shastri, presented a progress report on the research work being conducted under the “One University-One Research ” initiative at Raj Bhawan before Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd). The research being carried out by Uttarakhand Sanskrit University focuses on the topic “Restoration of Culture and Indian Knowledge Systems: In the Context of Uttarakhand.”

Shastri provided detailed information on the objectives and key findings of the research . He emphasized the need to increase public awareness of the Indian knowledge systems and culture. The research clarifies the distinction between pilgrimage and tourism, pointing out that the lack of awareness about this difference is negatively impacting the sanctity of sacred pilgrimage sites, leading to environmental, social, and natural issues.

He also mentioned that the common belief in Uttarakhand is that there are only five “Prayags” (confluences), but the in-depth study of ancient scriptures reveals the existence of more Prayags in the region. Shastri suggested that if these additional Prayags are promoted based on ancient scriptures, it would strengthen the cultural and religious identity of Uttarakhand, boosting pilgrimage tourism and economic activities.