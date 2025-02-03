22 CCTVs put up in Paltan Bazar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Feb: In a bid to strengthen public safety and law and order, District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh officially inaugurated 22 CCTV cameras and a public address system installed in Paltan Bazaar from Kotwali Dehradun on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Savin Bansal emphasised that all available resources are for the public interest, aiming to benefit even the last person through government services and social schemes. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction, and all suggestions in the public interest will be considered positively.

During their joint visit recently, Savin Bansal and Ajai Singh had decided the installation of CCTV cameras, a public address system, and pink booths in Paltan Bazaar to strengthen the safety of the public, traders, and women. As a result of these efforts and the funds released by Bansal, the CCTV and public address systems were officially launched today.

Ajai Singh acknowledged that the proposals for security and traffic arrangements in the city are being promptly accepted and funded by the district Magistrate, aiding in maintaining law and order. He also mentioned that the police’s budget limitations are being alleviated through cooperation with the district administration, and assured that better arrangements will soon be made in the city, including the installation of 46 cameras in Rishikesh.

Members of the Vyapar Mandal present at the occasion praised the coordination between the district administration and police, noting that their joint efforts are commendable. Traders also requested the installation of cameras in Sarrafa Bazaar, to which Bansal asked the police to submit a proposal.