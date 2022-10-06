Investiture Ceremony held for ‘The Elysian’ Literary Society, Doon Varsity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

The Investiture Ceremony for the office-bearers of 'The Elysian' Literary Society, Department of English, SOL, was held on Monday at Doon University for the session 2022-2023. The Chief Guest at the event was Dr Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University.

The ceremony began with a candle light march within the Senate Hall by the office bearers to unveil the meaning of light that gleams, and speaks of hope for the development of conviction in students to expand their spectrum of visionary ideas.

The election process of all the members was conducted and Rohan Nautiyal was unanimously elected as the President, Khushi Yadav as the Vice President, Aahana Shrivastava as General Secretary, Shagun as Treasurer, and Gargi as Cultural Secretary of the Literary Society. The Editorial Board includes Kritika as the Coordinator of the Board, while the other members are Shivani, Akshat, Agranshu and Sayam. The Vlog board includes Ishan, Ritika, Ayushi and Ajay. The podcast team comprises Ritik, Divyanshi, Gaur, and Muskan.

VC Surekha Danghwal then presented badges to the office bearers, and the oath-taking ceremony marked a solemn occasion for the students to take the responsibilities entrusted upon them with resolution and sincerity.

The highlight of the programme was the keynote address by the Vice Chancellor in which she congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers for their enthusiasm to take on the responsibilities. She pointed out that this society can act as a harbinger for the battle against drugs and gender sensitisation within the campus.

The end notes by the Head of the Department of English, Dr Chetna Pokhriyal, inspired the students with the idea of how crucial it is to come out, and give a chance to diverse ideas that will transform into something tangible and valuable for society. She asked the students to ‘try it and not be afraid to show up because there was nothing to lose in giving it a go’. In due course of time, this would lead to a legacy in Doon University where students from different departments would also show their zeal by participating in the society.