Involvement of any police personnel in  misbehavior with women or immoral  activities  will not be tolerated: DGP

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 3 July: The Director General of Police , Abhinav Kumar has instructed all the district in-charges that women safety is one of the top priorities of Uttarakhand Police . If misbehavior with women by police personnel or involvement of police force in immoral activities is reflected, then on one hand, these incidents tarnish the image of the entire police department, on the other hand, an adverse message is spread among the general public / women , which also affects the functioning of the police department.