10-day training camp of 29 UK Battalion NCC Dehradun inaugurated

A military cantonment-like view witnessed at Uttaranchal University
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 3 July: A military cantonment-like view was seen at Uttaranchal University campus today. The occasion was the inauguration of the 10–day camp of 29UK Battalion NCC Dehradun. More than 600 female and male NCC cadets and their trainers from various schools, colleges and universities of the state reached the camp. The program was inaugurated by Camp Commandant Colonel PK Pandey, University President Jitendra Joshi and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna with a floral tribute at the Shaurya Diwar located on the campus.
President of the University, Jitendra Joshi welcomed the army officers who arrived here by giving them a bouquet of flowers. He said that the presence of the NCC cadets and their instructors who came in such large numbers from all over the state in military uniform make us proud. He praised the spirit of the cadets and wished them a bright future.
In his welcome address, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that NCC is the best medium to discipline the conduct of students and inspire them to selflessly serve the country. He advised the students to make the sons of Uttarakhand like the first CDS General Bipin Rawat, the current CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Bipin Joshi, RAW Chief Anil Dhasmana and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval their role models.
In his inaugural address, Colonel Pandey explained the rationale of the training camp to the cadets. He told the glorious history of the 29th NCC Battalion. He said that this battalion has the distinction of preparing the maximum number of military officers as well as soldiers and policemen. He asked the students to remain disciplined and dedicated towards the country.
On this occasion, Subedar Major Rakesh Kumar, SC Jagudi, Lieutenant Nitin Duklan, Sarveshwar Prasad, NCC instructors, officers and cadets were present.