10-day training camp of 29 UK Battalion NCC Dehradun inaugurated

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 3 July: A military cantonment-like view was seen at Uttaranchal University campus today. The occasion was the inauguration of the 10 – day camp of 29UK Battalion NCC Dehradun . More than 600 female and male NCC cadets and their trainers from various schools, colleges and universities of the state reached the camp . The program was inaugurated by Camp Commandant Colonel PK Pandey, University President Jitendra Joshi and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna with a floral tribute at the Shaurya Diwar located on the campus.

President of the University, Jitendra Joshi welcomed the army officers who arrived here by giving them a bouquet of flowers. He said that the presence of the NCC cadets and their instructors who came in such large numbers from all over the state in military uniform make us proud. He praised the spirit of the cadets and wished them a bright future.