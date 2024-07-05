Workshop on Statistically Securing Data at SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter DEHRADUN, 3 July: An online workshop was organized at Swami Rama Himalayan University ( SRHU ) Jolly Grant to statistically secure research data . Experts discussed the challenges involved in detail. The workshop focused on the statistical security of research data conducted at SRHU . Dr Bindu De, Director of the Research and Development Cell, provided participants with the workshop ‘s objectives and details. She elaborated on the challenges faced in data analysis, especially with unstructured data .

Experts such as Dr Anup Kumar, Associate Professor at SGPGI Lucknow, Dr Amit Kumar Mishra, Assistant Professor at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow, and Dr Ashok Kumar Moral, Assistant Professor at Lucknow University, provided detailed insights to participants on accurate data analysis, formulating research questions, hypothesis testing, and the role of statistical methods in ensuring reliability and validity in research. In the concluding session, Dr Anup Kumar and Dr Ashok Moral highlighted the contributions of PC Mahalanobis, the father of Indian statistics, and discussed the use of data for decision-making in 2024. During this session, Dr AK Srivastava, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, expressed gratitude to all the resource faculty. Abhinav Bahuguna and Akanksha Uniyal from the Biostatistics Department contributed to the successful conduct of the week-long workshop .