Gov releases book on elections

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 July: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the book “Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections -2024″ of the Election Department, Uttarakhand at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. This book includes innovative efforts made by the Department to increase the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections . Along with this, glimpses of special efforts made by the election officers of the districts are also included in this book . The book has been edited by State Nodal Officer Documentation Dr Anand Bhardwaj, Co-Nodal Dr MS Sajwan and Co-Nodal Garima Mishra.

On this occasion, Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam informed that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, all the District Election Officers and departments of Uttarakhand gave their full cooperation in the voter awareness campaign to realize the concept of “no voter should be left out”. Everyone has participated enthusiastically in the voter awareness campaign at their own level.

He informed that more than 65 lakh voters took oath to increase the voting percentage and people were made aware through social media for maximum voting in which 32 lakh voters were reached through WhatsApp. Special arrangements were made for Divyang and elderly voters. All these efforts have been included in the book . At the same time, he told that an innovative experiment of watching the video of the related activities through QR code has also been done in this book .