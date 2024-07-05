Gov releases book on elections

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 3 July: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the book “Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections-2024″ of the Election Department, Uttarakhand at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. This book includes innovative efforts made by the Department to increase the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, glimpses of special efforts made by the election officers of the districts are also included in this book. The book has been edited by State Nodal Officer Documentation Dr Anand Bhardwaj, Co-Nodal Dr MS Sajwan and Co-Nodal Garima Mishra.
On this occasion, Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam informed that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, all the District Election Officers and departments of Uttarakhand gave their full cooperation in the voter awareness campaign to realize the concept of “no voter should be left out”. Everyone has participated enthusiastically in the voter awareness campaign at their own level.
He informed that more than 65 lakh voters took oath to increase the voting percentage and people were made aware through social media for maximum voting in which 32 lakh voters were reached through WhatsApp. Special arrangements were made for Divyang and elderly voters. All these efforts have been included in the book. At the same time, he told that an innovative experiment of watching the video of the related activities through QR code has also been done in this book.
The Governor praised this book and said that it is a great example of documentation. He said that for the first time such an initiative has been taken, the activities adopted in the entire election process have been recorded and documented. He said that this book should also be sent to other states as well as a copy of it should be sent to the Election Commission. The Governor congratulated the Chief Electoral Officer and his entire team for conducting fair and transparent elections.
He said that despite the adverse geographical conditions here, people ensured their participation in the voting process and the State Election Department played a big role in it.
On this occasion, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mukta Mishra, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das, Dr Anand Bhardwaj, Dr MS Sajwan, Garima Mishra were present.