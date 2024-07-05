Literature is India’s identity: Tajinder Luthra

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 3 July: Idea Communications organised a discussion on Ghalib by Special Commissioner of Police Tajinder Luthra at Nehru Guest House, Jamia University.

He said Ghalib was a talented poet of his era, he was a poet of deep subjects like society, history, science, human psychology and Sufism, that is why even after 150 years of his death, his influence has not only been felt by Urdu, poetry, but world literature as well.

Writer and poet Tajinder Luthra said as a special speaker in the “Ghalib par Guftagoo” that Ghalib’s poetry is centuries ahead of its time, which even today confuses scholars around the world, Ghalib is also the pride of India .

Delivering the presidential address, Dr S Farooq, Vice Chairman, Idea Communications said that Tajinder Luthra is reviving the tradition of IPS Kunwar Mahendra Singh Bedi Sehar. He said that an IPS officer talking about Ghalib is not only a proof of Ghalib’s universality but also an argument for the popular and special nature of Urdu poetry.

The special speaker was introduced by famous TV actress Rama Pandey, while the topic was introduced by Director of Idea Communications Asif Azmi.

Among the main participants were Jaishankar Gupta, Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Abdul Qayyum Ansari, Prof Mohammad Farooq, Prof Qamar, Prof Wasim Ahmad, Ahmad Azim, Prof AJ Nooria, Chandra Bhushan, ZK Faizan, MR Qasmi, Prakhar Malviya Kanha, Mazhar Mahmood, Shahnawaz Faiyaz, Ashraf Bastavi, Irshad Alam Falahi, etc.