Is it possible to be a Gentleman in Raebareli?

By Ashish Singh

Can one truly be a gentleman in a place like Raebareli anymore? Or has decency become a liability in a town where silence is survival and civility is suspect? The very question feels absurd—almost naive—as if asking whether a candle can stay lit in the middle of a storm that everyone has agreed to call “the weather”. Raebareli is not just any district. It is a place heavy with political symbolism, with decades of dynastic loyalty etched into its walls and whispers of power echoing through its narrow lanes. But strip away the ceremonial garlands and the electoral slogans, and what remains?

A town where those who speak softly are drowned out by those who shout the loudest. A place where being polite, honest, or law-abiding isn’t just rare – it’s dangerous. To be decent in Raebareli is to be misunderstood. It is to be mocked, sidelined, and eventually threatened. You either conform or you’re crushed. Those who do not scream, who do not threaten, who do not bend rules for personal gain are not respected here—they are ignored at best, targeted at worst. Here, decency isn’t admired. It is dismissed as cowardice. And if you refuse to play the game, you’re seen not as noble, but as naive. Or worse, arrogant.

Is it possible to walk the narrow path of integrity when the road itself is built by those who profit from fear? The local power brokers, protected by their social clout and criminal connections, have mastered the art of intimidation, while the common person has mastered the art of looking away. Everyone knows who controls what, which neighbourhood is “untouchable”, which officer owes allegiance to whom. And yet, no one speaks. Because everyone has learned: speaking leads to suffering, and silence ensures survival.

The irony is that the gentleman in Raebareli knows all of this. He knows who’s pulling the strings. He knows who’s been silenced, threatened, or bought. But he remains a prisoner of his own values. He doesn’t shout back. He doesn’t lie. He doesn’t bend. And that is his crime. Where does he go when the police file false cases against him instead of protecting him? Where does he turn when his name is smeared while known criminals pose as victims? The system rewards noise and punishes restraint. Justice doesn’t just seem delayed here: it feels deliberately re-engineered to suit those who can yell louder, bribe faster, and threaten more convincingly.

Raebareli’s tragedy isn’t just the presence of crime. It is the normalisation of it. It is the quiet consensus that being feared is better than being respected, that power justifies behaviour, that morality is for fools and books. And in this warped moral economy, the gentleman is the outcast.

To be a gentleman in Raebareli today is to resist not just external violence, but internal erosion. It is to fight the fatigue of being decent in an indecent time. It is to know that you will be betrayed by institutions, ridiculed by your peers, and left alone when you need protection the most. And yet, you don’t give up—because you were raised to believe that the right thing matters. Even when it doesn’t. Especially when it doesn’t.

So yes, it may still be possible to be a gentleman in Raebareli. But let’s not pretend it’s noble. It’s not. It’s exhausting, isolating, and often utterly thankless. It is a quiet rebellion that no one applauds, a daily act of courage that almost no one sees. In a town that has learned to bow before bullies and celebrate impunity, the gentleman survives not because the world allows him to—but because he refuses to become like the rest of it. For now.

(Ashish Singh is a social and political scientist.)