IMD issues heavy rainfall alert till 13 July

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Jul: With the monsoon now active in full force, the India Meteorological Department has issued a statewide alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand in the coming days. The Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has specifically cautioned about widespread rains tomorrow, especially in the districts of Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at most locations. The remaining districts of Garhwal division are also likely to receive significant rainfall at many places.

In the Kumaon division, a similar alert has been sounded for most parts of Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts, while rain is expected in several areas of Almora and Udham Singh Nagar as well. The forecast indicates continued monsoon activity throughout the week, with the weather office issuing alerts extending up to 13 July.

According to the predictions made by IMD, on 9 July, weather conditions are expected to resemble those of 8 July, with widespread rainfall likely to persist. On 10 July, showers are likely to further intensify, particularly in four districts, although rainfall is forecast across all districts. On 11 July, heavy rainfall is likely in three districts, with moderate to heavy showers anticipated across the state. The monsoon is expected to strengthen further over the Kumaon region on 12 July, with alerts for heavy rainfall issued for Nainital and Bageshwar. On 13 July, the pattern is forecast to continue with increased rainfall activity in three more districts, alongside widespread precipitation throughout Uttarakhand.

Both the Meteorological Department and the State Disaster Management Department have appealed to the public to remain vigilant, especially near rivers and seasonal streams (gaad-gaderas), which are rising rapidly due to monsoon showers and pose serious threats to life and property. Motorists travelling on national highways, state highways, and interior hill roads have been urged to drive cautiously owing to the elevated risk of landslides and overflowing water channels. Residents are advised to consult the official weather bulletin before venturing outdoors.

For Dehradun, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall have been forecast for tomorrow, with the maximum temperature expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius. Light rain and thunderstorms are likely on 9 and 10 July, while heavy rainfall is once again predicted for 11 July. A Yellow Alert has been issued for the next five days for multiple districts, underscoring the need for precaution as the monsoon system gains further strength across the state.