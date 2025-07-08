Rudraprayag DM Prateek Jain pays courtesy call on Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

During the meeting, the District Magistrate briefed the Governor on the ongoing development activities, governance initiatives, and public welfare schemes being implemented in Rudraprayag district. Discussions were also held on disaster preparedness, tourism promotion, and strengthening grassroots administration in the Himalayan region.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the district administration and encouraged continued commitment to inclusive development and responsive governance.