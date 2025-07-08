A New Beginning: Alok Ulfat

On the 1st of July, I left Mumbai to be in Dehradun for at least four seasons – driven by a deep calling to serve Uttarakhand with all my knowledge and resources I’ve gathered over the years. My journey through India and abroad has enriched me, especially in the fields of art, culture, education, and working with nature. For several months now, I’ve felt a growing readiness to reach my roots, to dig deep into my own soil, and begin meaningful cultural, spiritual, and environmental work in this sacred land.

With this spirit, I packed my belongings, mostly books, onto the trucks and left behind the comfort and familiarity of Mumbai. It was a courageous move, considering how well-established I was there. My heart and mind were racing, filled with anticipation and questions: What will I do? Where will I begin? But deep down, I knew this would be the start of yet another exciting and fulfilling chapter in my life.

As I travelled, still lost in these thoughts, I received a phone call from St George’s College inviting me to be the Chief Guest for a theatrical event on 5 July 2025. I said “Yes” with gratitude. The next day, my son Ojasya, my colleague Gunjan Sethi, and I were warmly picked up and welcomed by the school community.

Our first stop was Nirmala School, a school fully sponsored by St George’s. I had the joy of interacting with the children there, conducting a few educational activities. I was moved by their intelligence, curiosity, and natural spark. I learned that many of them walk over 10 kilometres to attend their school, something that deeply touched me. Their sparkling eyes and genuine laughter stayed with me. I hope to return soon to conduct a “Life in Learning” workshop with them.

Later that day, we attended two theatrical performances—Antony and Cleopatra and Charley’s Aunt—performed by the students. Both plays were staged with great finesse and energy. The direction was excellent, and the young actors brought their characters to life impressively. The school’s auditorium is well-equipped and truly supports such vibrant cultural expression.

I was highly impressed by many children playing women’s roles and especially Subhashish Gupta who played Cleopatra’s role. He astonished me by how he had mastered the gestures, walk and nuances of Cleopatra. His voice, breath and gaze, and every feminine quality was well in tune with the beauty, charisma and intelligence of the Queen. I must say that many of the students have potential to become grand actors.

I have always known that my dear and respected friend, incredible actor Kanwaljeet Singh Walia, is an alumnus of St George’s College. So, I informed him before my visit, and he immediately sent a heartfelt message for the school community. Here’s an excerpt: “Everyone works 9 to 5 jobs but doing something that gives you joy and fulfilment is what truly matters. My school is an essential part of my being. I send much love to the entire school community.”

Being at St George’s made me reflect on the legacy of the institution – 172 years of dedicated work by countless teachers, students, and well-wishers. I was warmly welcomed by Superior Brother Britto and Vice-Principal Brother Felix.

We had an enlightening conversation with Principal Brother Jayaseelan. He shared many inspiring facts about the school and invited me to conduct workshops in the future.

Brother Jayaseelan is a man of great vision and humility. As we spoke, he generously shared many inspiring stories rooted in its core values of discipline, service, and education. He spoke of the countless lives the school has touched, the generations of students who’ve gone on to serve not only India but the world with integrity and purpose.

Our conversation left me feeling hopeful and energised, knowing that there is space here for meaningful work and for planting seeds that may grow into something truly transformative.

Bhavnesh Negi graciously took us around the misty campus on a beautiful monsoon day. In that moment, walking through the rain-soaked pathways of this historic school, I felt like a student again, now grounded in Uttarakhand and once again I see many doors opening. Let’s say Amen to this.