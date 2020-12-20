ISBT Chowki In-charge sent to Police Lines by DGP

Dehradun, 19 Dec: DGP Ashok Kumar has shown to be a very proactive head of the Police department in Uttarakhand ever since he has taken over as the new DGP of Uttarakhand. In one such case today, he ordered Chowki In charge ISBT to be sent to Police Lines for failing to register a case of disappearance of a young man from ISBT.

Iqrar Ahmed, resident Gondpur, Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh had sent an e-mail to Ashok Kumar stating that his 14-year-old son Shabbar had been missing from ISBT Dehradun since 14 December 2020. He had reached ISBT Dehradun by bus from Haridwar and he was last seen on CCTV in the ISBT campus. However, the Chowki In-charge of ISBT, Dehradun was not registering the case for past 5 days despite repeated requests by the father of the missing boy on the pretext that the case was related to Haridwar, not Dehradun. This was despite the fact that the boy was last seen in ISBT Dehradun.

Taking immediate cognizance of this, the DGP today directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun to conduct an inquiry into the alleged allegations of not accepting the complaint or registering a case in this matter. Meanwhile, the ISBT Chowki In-charge has been sent to the Police Lines with immediate effect.