Jami Ul Uloom madrasa in Sahaspur sealed for illegal construction

140 illegally operating madrasas sealed so far in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Mar: The Madrasa Jami Ul Uloom in Sahaspur, (District Dehradun) has been sealed today. This time, the action has been taken by the Dehradun district administration over illegal construction of an additional floor. In a swift move, the Dhami government took strict action and sealed the madrasa today.

Earlier, Vikasnagar SDM Vinod Kumar had issued a notice to the madrasa operators. The sealing action was carried out in the presence of government officials. According to sources, Madrasa Jami Ul Uloom is not only the largest madrasa in Dehradun district but one of the largest in the state. It was previously in the news for claiming ownership of a nearby water tank and installing loudspeakers on it, which were later removed by authorities.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had mandated that no religious structure could be built without the permission of the District Magistrate after 2009. Despite this, the madrasa’s management proceeded with the unauthorised construction of an additional floor without prior approval of the district magistrate. This madrasa also has a functional mosque within its premises. Following the action of sealing, the operators will now be required to present their case before the district administration.

It is pertinent to share here that the crackdown on this madrasa, in particular, and on other madrasas has sparked anger among some Muslim organisations across the state. However, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has maintained a firm stance and has asserted that action against illegal madrasas, shrines, and encroachments will continue. The CM has further emphasised that illegal operation of madrasas is a serious issue. Importantly, today, he also asserted that investigations into their funding will also be initiated. A detailed report will be submitted directly to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Over the past month, the government has intensified its actions against illegal madrasas, sealing 140 such institutions statewide for incomplete documentation. Reports indicate that more than 500 unrecognised madrasas are operating across the state, while only 450 registered madrasas have been able to provide complete documentation of their finances and operations. The government has instructed district administrations to verify the identity of students enrolled in these institutions and investigate their funding sources.

A recent inquiry has also pointed out proliferation of unregistered madrasas in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh, such as Jaspur, Bajpur, Kichha, Kashipur, Rudrapur, Gadarpur, Pachhwadun, and Haridwar. The increase in such madrasas raises concerns about their financial sources and potential security threats. Investigations will determine whether these institutions receive foreign funding and for what purposes.

As of today, in Udham Singh Nagar, 64 madrasas have been sealed; in Dehradun, 44 madrasas have been sealed; in Haridwar, 26 madrasas have bene sealed; in Pauri Garhwal, 2 madrasas have been sealed, while in Nainital, 4 madrasas were sealed today.