Govt committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030: Dhami

16 SDG achievers honoured by CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured three individuals, nine institutions, and four industrial establishments with the ‘SDG Achiever Award’ during a ceremony held at the CM’s Official Residence here today. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the book, Agragami 2.0, highlighting innovative initiatives by last year’s SDG Award recipients, and also unveiled the SDG Index Uttarakhand 2023-2024.

In the district-wise SDG rankings released by CPPGG for FY 2023-24, Nainital has secured the top position, followed by Dehradun and Uttarkashi. The Chief Development Officers of these districts were also felicitated on this occasion.

The CM congratulated the awardees for their innovative and exemplary contributions in various fields, describing them as the true brand ambassadors of the state’s development. He observed that over the past three years, the government has recognised 60 NGOs, individuals, and CSR contributors with the SDG Achievers Award. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals by 2030, emphasising the importance of balancing economic growth with ecological preservation through the recently launched “three-pillar and nine-point policy”.

Highlighting the state’s progress, Dhami asserted that Uttarakhand, which ranked ninth in the SDG India Index three years ago, now holds the top position nationally. Significant achievements have been made in areas such as poverty alleviation, food security, sanitation, clean energy, urban development, and climate change. He also shared information regarding ongoing efforts to strengthen these areas through initiatives like the Women Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme, Solar Energy Revolution, Smart City Mission, and Urban Livelihood Scheme.

At the same time, the CM also acknowledged that there are huge challenges before the state concerning climate change, disaster management, healthcare access, sustainable agriculture, and water resource management, calling for collective efforts to maintain the state’s top ranking.

Dhami also mentioned the government’s progress towards policy simplification and revenue collection, citing an increase in mining revenue from Rs 400 crores to Rs 1,200 crores over three years, alongside growth in other sectors.

Among those present on the occasion were MLAs Savita Kapoor and Durgeshwar Lal, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, UNDP Resident Representative Angela Lusigi, former Chief Secretary N Ravishankar, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Vice President of the Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission, SS Negi, and ACEO of CPPGG Manoj Pant.

The recipients of SDG Achiever Awards included Gagan Tripathi, Gurjeet Singh and Subodh Shah in the individual category; Himalayan Study Circle for Environment Child Education Health and Research, Suvidha NGO, Jagriti Seva Samiti, Shakti Farm Fodder Producer Cooperative Society, AAGYO, Society for Himalayan Essential Natural and Research, Him Vikas Self Reliant Cooperative, Bhartiya Gramothan Sanstha and Danpur Lok Kala Sanskriti Sangam in the category of institutions; and Britannia Industries Ltd, Relaxo Footwear Ltd, THDCIL, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd in the Industrial Establishments category.