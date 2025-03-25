Graphic Era specialists provide health services in Gauchar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Mar: The initiative of Graphic Era Hospital to provide health services in remote mountainous regions has reached Chamoli.

Specialist doctors of the Hospital organised a health camp in Chamoli’s Gauchar, which is about 200 kilometres away from Dehradun. Today, the camp was organised in various gram panchayats including gram panchayat Kanda, Bamoth and Mugi.

To avail the services of Graphic Era Hospital patients from Gauchar and nearby villages started reaching the camp early in the morning. As many as 160 patients were examined at the camp. Graphic Era’s General Physician Dr Vikas Pathak along with his team provided general medicine consultation, eye test, BP and sugar tests to the patients and distributed free medicines for their treatment.