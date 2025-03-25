Aid approved for journos by Journalist Welfare & Pension Scheme Committee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: A meeting of the committee overseeing the Journalist Welfare Fund and the Chief Minister’s Journalist Samman Pension Scheme was held at the Information Directorate under the chairmanship of the Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, here, today. During the meeting, a total of 11 applications for aid under the Journalist Welfare Fund were discussed. The committee unanimously recommended financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh for six eligible cases, including support for the family of the late Manjul Singh Majila, a journalist who passed away last month, while covering the National Games.

DG, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari shared that cases with incomplete records would be given an opportunity to submit the necessary documents through the District Information Officers of the respective districts, and these cases would be presented at the next meeting.

Regarding the Chief Minister’s Journalist Samman Pension Scheme, one application was placed before the committee, but due to insufficient documentation, the case was deferred to the next meeting.

Final approval of the committee’s decisions will be granted by the Chairman of the Committee and the Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by non-official members of the Journalist Welfare Fund Committee, including journalist representatives BD Sharma, DD Mittal, Nisha Rastogi, Dinesh Joshi, as well as Additional Director, Information Department, Ashish Kumar Tripathi and Joint Director KS Chauhan.