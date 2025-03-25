By Vijay Bansal

You might have all heard of the English saying, ‘Barking Dogs Seldom Bite’, but you may or may not have experienced or heard conversely that biting dogs seldom bark. In almost all of the residential colonies of Dehradun, if you are a morning walker you might have come across a bunch or herd of stray dogs that roam around in groups of 5/6 on the streets and sometimes attack, injure or even kill young children and elderly people. Instances are many, and sometimes reported, but quite often not in the press and social media. The other day a young schoolboy while returning from school was attacked and killed by 4/5 stray dogs. An old lady was attacked by stray dogs but saved by passersby, who happened to see her pitiable plight. By and large people who take the precaution of carrying a stick or baton like me and my wife while going for a morning walk or evening stroll in the streets of Dalanwala, hear of innumerable incidents from our friends living on Rajpur Road, in Vasant Vihar, Race Course, Defence Colony and others that the menace of stray dogs is spreading fast all over Dehradun.

The SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) when contacted has no answer but to say that dogs should be got sterilised by the Municipal authorities, who in turn pass on the buck to dog owners and the public for prevention rather than any cure to the problem. Lately, of course, it is heartening to note that on the recommendations of members of SPCA, even the local police and administration have issued instructions to their staff to deal with this problem in a humane manner by spreading awareness and caution as well as holding seminars, symposiums and discourses to tackle and find out a solution which takes into account a natural co-existence between nature, humans and animals. However, the Municipal authorities and NGOs, as well as patronising individuals looking into the welfare of both should come forward to develop farms and yards where stray dogs and animals can be provided a natural habitat for living.

Secondly, and more significantly, in many if not all neighbourhoods of residential colonies in Doon, there is the problem of barking dogs creating noise pollution and not allowing families to sleep peacefully at night. While keeping pet dogs or dogs for protection, safety and security are most welcome but such owners must also take the responsibility of training and domesticating the dogs so that their neighbours can sleep peacefully. More often than not there are two dogs or sometimes more in the same neighbourhood. Once one stops barking the other starts and their barking continues for hours endlessly. My humble request to dog owners would be to train their pets so that they don’t create noise pollution at night to disturb the sleep and peace of mind of others. Love thy neighbor like thyself, as the saying goes. It is also worth mentioning that, while taking dogs out for attending to the call of nature, dog owners or their attendants should carry ‘Potty Bags’ as is done by dog lovers the world over, instead of littering the streets and creating an unhygienic atmosphere for others.

In the press, recently, a case has been reported in which a 90-year-old grandmother was attacked and killed by her pet dog. Even the young child who went to save his grandmother was badly injured. Although the number of such cases may be high, they go unreported. Some dogs are in the habit of crying day and night for long intervals, which shows that either they are mentally sick or not being properly fed and looked after by the owner. It is our responsibility if we are dog lovers and owners of the pet whether dog, cat or any other species, we must not only take care but ensure that he or she is self-trained, domesticated and properly looked after one’s own child or family member. Last, but not the least, we should not carry or bring along our pets to social, religious and public functions as it may or may not be appreciated by others and may even cause disturbance or annoyance to others.

Love Me, Love My Dog! As the saying goes, it sounds very good but may or may not always hold good. In a vast country like India, it is estimated that broadly speaking there is an estimated ratio of 40% people who are dog lovers and 60% people who don’t own or love pets. So, while owning a pet or a dog, we should always keep in mind the sentiments and feelings of others. Similarly, it has been recently shown, both, in the electronic and press media that only 40 % of the population whether in India or in the state of Uttarakhand, or coming down to brass tacks, even in Doon tolerate the nuisance value of stray dogs and 60% don’t! So, we the people of India especially those holding high and important positions in Government, Local Self Government; NGOs, etc., should come forward in a big and positive manner to tackle the menace of stray dogs, cattle and other animals. In the end, allow me to say that we should adopt the policy of “Live-and-Let Live”, in this world which is so beautiful and nature which is so bountiful.

Popular Dog Breeds in India

Though there are a total of 33 breeds of dogs in India, if we have a state-wise look at the figures, the most popular dog breeds are: German Shepherd; Great Dane; Beagles; Alsatians; Golden Retriever; Pomeranian; Shih Tzu & Siberian Husky or Bhotia. However, by and large people mostly love to have Shepherds, Alsatians, Pomeranians and Golden Retrievers as their choice of pets. For instance, my daughter in Gurgaon, who has a family of dog lovers, has kept a handsome Golden Retriever by the name of Leo as their pet. He is so loveable, domesticated and trained to protect, and remain disciplined within and outside the house. His looks and movements are majestic and he has a full time caretaker cum trainer so that no harm or annoyance comes from any quarter. My point here is to stress: Yes, by all means, keep a pet dog or any animal for that matter, but do look after him personally or engage a professional to do so. It is our responsibility to society at large as well as neighbours and guests so that they feel safe and comfortable when he or she is around.

However, while parting from this important but sensitive topic, I would like to share ‘one small secret’ with you all: Although we have kept no dog for our protection, security or safety in our Dalanwala house; we have put up a clearly visible signboard (with the photo of a dog) in bold letters on our gate saying, Beware of the Dog. Believe it or not, that itself keeps unnecessary entrants, trespassers and the like away. By the way, if someone known or welcome asks at the door, we say, “The Dog is tied. Please come in.”

(Vijay Bansal, retired IAS, is President, Board of Trustees)