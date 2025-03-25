Doiwala toll plaza accident:  Wake up call for authorities?

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Road safety in Uttarakhand, in general, and Dehradun, in particular, has become an issue of mounting concern, with fatal accidents becoming alarmingly frequent. A devastating incident at Dehradun’s Doiwala Toll Plaza this morning that claimed two lives, has once again brought this issue into sharp focus, exposing the perils of reckless driving and systemic lapses in vehicle safety enforcement. It may be recalled that a speeding truck loaded with mining material, unable to apply brakes, collided with a red car. The impact crushed the car against an iron pillar of the toll plaza, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives.

It is pertinent to remind here that over a dozen serious accidents have been reported at this toll plaza during past 2 years. In most cases, vehicles involved in accidents have been observed to be driving from Dehradun side towards Haridwar which may be an indication of some technical road safety lacuna.

At the same time, this horrifying accident again underscores the increasing challenges of ensuring safety on Indian roads, where trucks and dumpers often turn highways into death traps due to negligence or mechanical failures. Fatal accidents have become disturbingly routine. It may be reminded here that, in the outskirts, often overloaded dumpers carrying mining materials from riverbeds have been found to be involved in serious accident as in today’s accident, which may be indicating lack of enforcement against the vehicles carrying mining materials. It is a matter of common awareness that against the permitted extent of mining, excessive mining and overloading is done by the mining contractors and they often bribe the officials to escape legal action.

In addition, the accident also raises critical questions about negligence and systemic shortcomings. The question that rises in this case is whether the truck involved in the accident today was subjected to proper mechanical inspections? The Police claim that brake failure was the reason behind the accident. Were the authorities diligent in monitoring its maintenance? Such accidents highlight glaring inadequacies in enforcing road safety protocols and regulating heavy vehicles. If the dumper’s brakes were faulty, why was it permitted to operate, posing a lethal threat to commuters? The bereaved families have demanded strict action against the absconding truck driver and accountability for this preventable accident. Public sentiment has called for the harshest penalties to deter similar acts of irresponsibility in the future.

This incident is not an isolated case but a symptom of broader systemic failures in road safety management. Dehradun now witnesses serious accidents on a daily basis, which often result in needless loss of lives. Weak enforcement of traffic laws, poorly maintained heavy vehicles, and lax monitoring have cultivated a climate of fear on highways.