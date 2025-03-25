Two dead as dumper hits 3 cars at Lacchiwala Toll Plaza

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: A major accident was reported at the Lacchiwala toll plaza in Doiwala here, today, that claimed two lives. The accident occurred as a speeding dumper loaded with mining material collided with three cars on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway early this morning. The collision was so severe that one car became lodged between the dumper and a pole, leaving it completely crushed.

SP, Rural, Jaya Baluni confirmed that two car occupants lost their lives in the incident. The police and SDRF teams rushed to the scene and conducted rescue operations, managing to extract two vehicles trapped under the overloaded dumper. However, one vehicle is still reported to be stuck.

SP, Traffic, Lokjeet Singh shared that preliminary investigations suggest brake failure as the cause of the accident. The dumper driver fled the scene and is currently absconding.

The victims have been identified as Pankaj Kumar and Ratanmani from Nathanpur, Jogiwala, who were on their way to do duty at Tehri Court. Their car was so badly mangled that the SDRF team had to use cutters to retrieve the bodies. Both the victims were reportedly residing near Ring Road. The accident, which occurred around 8 a.m., has left the local community deeply shaken.

The horrific incident highlights the growing concerns over road safety in Uttarakhand. Authorities claim to be continuing their investigation and efforts to remove the remaining vehicle from beneath the dumper. The Police have also claimed to be tracking down the absconding driver as part of their ongoing probe.