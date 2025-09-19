Journo Pankaj Pawar bereaved, CM among those who express condolences

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: In a shocking incident, senior Journalist Pankaj Pawar’s wife Swati Panwar passed away this morning in an accident. The couple lived in Arya Nagar off Rajpur Road. The mortal remains of Swati Panwar were this afternoon consigned to flames at Kharkhari Ghat in Haridwar. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh Congress Chief Karan Mahara, Uttaranchal Press Club, of which Pankaj Panwar is a member, and a large number of media persons have condoled the passing away of Swati.

Dhami expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Pankaj Panwar’s wife. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss. Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari also expressed his condolences on the demise of senior journalist Pankaj Panwar’s wife and prayed for the peace of the departed soul and courage for the grieving family. Trivendra Singh Rawat stated that the sentiments of society and the media persons also stand with Pankaj Panwar and his family in this hour of grief.

It may be recalled that Pankaj Panwar is a well-known journalist from the electronic media and has been associated in the past with channels like ETV and Samachar Plus. Currently he is a freelancer and also runs his own YouTube channel and digital publication by name of News Height.