By Our Staff ReporterĀ

Dehradun, 7 May: Veteran journalist Rajendra Joshi, died due to COVID-19 today. He was admitted in a private hospital some days back.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, former CMs Harish Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, besides the journalist fraternity have conveyed their condolences on his demise.