Dr Bharat Sabharwal is no more

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 May: Dr Bharat Sabharwal, famously known as ‘Doctor of the Poor’, passed away on 6 May evening due to COVID-19. He was being treated at Max Hospital for the past ten days. Dr Sabharwal was 63.

The Sabharwal family shifted to Dehradun after partition. Dr Bharat Sabharwal’s grandfather started a small clinic at Moti Bazar after 1947. Later, Dr Bharat started seeing patients at his clinic. Though his fee was minimal, he still had patients who could not pay even that small amount. He always treated such patients and gave them medicines too free of cost. He made a fortune in his life but never shifted his clinic. Later, he also started the Shivalik Institute of Ayurved and Research.

He was an eminent citizen of Dehradun and people from all sections of society have conveyed condolences at his demise. Dr Sabharwal was cremated this morning.

He is survived by wife Rama, daughters Megha and Gargi (both married), and son Rishi.

The Garhwal Post family prays to God to give strength to the family to bear their irreparable loss.