Journos, politicians mourn demise of Dinesh Juyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Senior journalist and former Editor of Hindi dailies Amar Ujala and Hindustan, Dinesh Juyal passed away last evening at Mahant Indresh Hospital here after prolonged battle with Cancer. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He was admitted to the Hospital after his condition worsened in the morning of Friday.

Journalists and various organisations related to journalists have expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Juyal .

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, various cabinet ministers including Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi and DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari have expressed their condolences.