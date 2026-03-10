Jubin Nautiyal urges Gadkari to protect Vikasnagar from widening of NH 507

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 10 Mar: Celebrated Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, along with his father and senior BJP leader, Ramsharan Nautiyal, called on Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi yesterday. On this occasion, they submitted a detailed representation to Gadkari requesting his intervention to safeguard the township of Vikasnagar from the proposed widening and elevation of National Highway 507 (NH 507). Instead, they proposed an alternative plan to the Union Minister.

According to Ramsharan Nautiyal, the meeting lasted about an hour, during which the issue of the proposed highway expansion through the heart of Vikasnagar was discussed in detail.

In the letter, Jubin Nautiyal have reminded that Vikasnagar, which was once a village called Choharpur, has gradually evolved into a small but vibrant Nagar Palika through the collective efforts of the local community. Over the years, it has grown into an important commercial and cultural hub for the surrounding region.

Nautiyal added that the town serves as a central market for the tribal communities of the Jaunsari belt in the districts of Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Tehri in Uttarakhand, besides catering to people from neighbouring districts of Himachal Pradesh. He reminded that as per a proposal under consideration of the Centre, it is proposed to convert and widen National Highway 507 (NH 507) into a four-lane highway. This, he said, has however, raised serious concerns among residents, as the alignment passes directly through the market and densely populated residential areas.

Nautiyal pointed out that several historic and religious institutions lie along this stretch of road, including Arya Samaj, Tilak Bhawan, Sanatan Dharma Mandir, Gita Bhawan, Gurudwara Sahib, Jama Masjid, Jain Mandir, St Paul’s Church and Khatu Shyam Temple. Educational institutions such as ARV Inter College, the tehsil headquarters and several major drinking water schemes with overhead tanks are also located along the proposed widening corridor. Residents fear that large-scale road expansion could endanger these institutions and erode the cultural and social heritage of the town.

The singer also referred to a meeting held by National Highways officials on 23 January earlier this year, during which the local residents had strongly objected to the proposed alignment. Subsequently, the National Highways authorities, through the Public Works Department (PWD), presented consultancy details suggesting three alternative routes for the project.

According to the representation, the options marked 3 and 1 on the proposed map are strongly favoured by local residents. Both alternatives involve routes where roads already exist and would require only widening to convert them into a highway. Importantly, both routes would reconnect with the existing highway near Ambari, ensuring smooth traffic movement while avoiding disruption to the township’s core market and residential areas.

Nautiyal stated that he considers Vikasnagar his “second home” and felt it his duty to bring the concerns of the people before the Union Minister. He urged Gadkari to protect the town and ensure that the highway expansion follows the alternative alignments which are considered more practical and less disruptive.

Responding to the representation, Gadkari assured that the concerns of the local population would be examined. He also directed senior officials to ensure that Vikasnagar town is protected from the proposed road widening or elevated road project and asked them to submit a revised proposal accordingly.

Meanwhile, the local residents have welcomed the intervention, expressing hope that the alternative routes suggested by the community will be considered so that the economic livelihoods and cultural heritage of Vikasnagar remain intact.