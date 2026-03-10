U’chal University Alumni Talk Series 2026 – HC Advocate Snigdha Tiwari gives Keynote Address

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Mar: Snigdha Tiwari, a former student of Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University and an advocate of the Nainital High Court, was invited as the keynote speaker at the Alumni Talk Series 2026. The event is being held at the Law College Dehradun. Tiwari served as the counsel in the acid attack survivor case of Gulnaz Khan vs the State of Uttarakhand and others. In this case, the Nainital High Court awarded the highest compensation of Rs 38 lakh, setting a precedent for the entire country.

The event was organised by the college’s Women’s Cell to celebrate International Women’s Day. The topic of the lecture was “From Rights to Reality: Bridging the Legal Gap in Women’s Right to Justice”.

In her presentation, Snigdha Tiwari raised awareness about the challenges faced by women, especially acid attack survivors, in accessing justice despite legal protections. She shared valuable insights on the legal framework related to women’s rights, the difficulties faced by victims in accessing justice, and the need for implementation of laws and support mechanisms. Through her real-life perspective and legal understanding, she highlighted the importance of empathy, legal awareness, and institutional support in ensuring respect and justice for acid survivors. A question-and-answer session concluded the programme.

Present on the occasion were University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Bahuguna, Chairperson of the Women’s Cell, Professor Bhuvaneshwari and Priyadarshini Tiwari, along with a large number of students.