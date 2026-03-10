Graphic Era to provide free training to students for Engineering Diploma, HM & Civil Services

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 9 Mar: Graphic Era will give a unique gift to Uttarakhand in the present session. The Chairman of the Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, announced this here today. From this academic session, Graphic Era will provide free diploma courses in engineering and hotel management training to children from poor families of the state. Along with this, talented youth of Uttarakhand will also be given high-level training for administrative services.

Speaking to journalists today at the campus of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that the selection of BSc (Hons) Physics student of Graphic Era Hill University Minal Negi in the Indian Administrative Service proves that there is no shortage of talent in Uttarakhand. Minal Negi has not only succeeded in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Public Service Commission, but has also left a mark of her talent by securing the 66th rank in the country.

Dr Ghanshala said that daughter of an Upper Primary School teacher from the village of Dobra Mahad in Tehri, Minal Negi, had a very difficult path. She had to depend on online training for the civil services competitive examination. Minal Negi has inspired the youth of Uttarakhand by achieving an excellent rank in civil services and has shown that if there is true dedication and passion, no destination is far.

Similarly, BTech Civil Engineering student of Graphic Era’s Bhimtal campus, Karnika Negi secured the 152nd rank in the IES and left a mark of her capability. From the Bhimtal campus of Graphic Era, BTech graduate Gunjan Bhanwal received a package of Rs 66.01 lakh per annum at Atlassian, Vibha Chandola received Rs 54.84 lakh at Google, and Saniya Pandey, Mukesh Negi and Shailesh Rautela received Rs 47.88 lakh at Amazon. Karan Matiyali and Mayank Joshi received packages of Rs 32.88 lakh at Visa. From the Haldwani campus of Graphic Era, Neha Bhatt received a placement at Atlassian with a package of Rs 61.99 lakh.

Dr Ghanshala said that there is no shortage of talent in Uttarakhand. To nurture the talents of the state and shape their future, Graphic Era has decided to provide training for preparation of administrative services in Dehradun and Haldwani. To give children from poor families an opportunity to move ahead, this training will be provided free of cost.

Dr Ghanshala said that many youths in Uttarakhand enter the hotel industry without any training, due to which they have to start from the lowest level to move ahead. Graphic Era has planned to train such youths to shape their future and help them progress. For this, youths from poor families of Uttarakhand will be provided a one-year hotel management course free of cost in Dehradun and Haldwani. This will also include industry training. After this, these youths will be able to start their careers in the hotel industry from the next level and will have more opportunities to grow. Youths will also be trained so that they can renovate vacant houses in various villages of Garhwal and Kumaon and run their own business in the form of excellent homestays.

He said that, through its two universities, four campuses and a medical college, Graphic Era is providing high-level professional and technical education in Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani with world-class faculty and the latest technology in the world. For those who remain deprived due to financial reasons, Graphic Era has decided to start a new initiative in Uttarakhand from the upcoming academic session. Now children from poor families of the state will be able to pursue engineering diploma courses without fees in the universities of Dehradun and Bhimtal. By taking advantage of this, these children will be able to move forward who remain deprived of high-level technical and professional education due to economic reasons. These include free diploma courses in Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Civil Engineering. Students selected for the hotel management and diploma engineering courses will only have to arrange their own accommodation.

During the press interaction, Director of Graphic Era Hill University Haldwani Campus Dr Manoj Lohani, Director of Graphic Era Hill University Bhimtal Campus Professor (Colonel) AK Nair, and other officials were present.