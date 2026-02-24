Jugran extends support to protest seeking establishment of Law University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Feb: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran participated in and extended his support to the ongoing protest and sit-in demonstration that has been taking place for the past six days at Ranipokhri, Listrabad, here, demanding the immediate establishment of the Uttarakhand National Law University.

Ravindra Jugran stated that the Act for the establishment of the Uttarakhand National Law University was passed in 2011. Subsequently, an amended Act was passed in 2018. Thereafter, in March 2019, the then Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the university. On that occasion, the then Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Tehri MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present.

Provision had also been made for ten acres of land for the establishment of the Uttarakhand National Law University.

On this occasion, President of the Pradhan Organisation Anoop Chauhan, Gram Pradhan of Listrabad Anil Kumar, former Pradhan Pankaj Yadav, former Pradhan of Badkot Mahendra Bhatt, former Pradhan Phoola Devi, Krishna Devi, Anita Rana, Shakumbari Devi, Narendra Chauhan, and Uttarakhand movement shooting victim Ravindra Solanki were also present.