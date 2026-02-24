‘Himalayan O2 – The Tehri Lake Festival’ to be held on 6-9 March

Garhwal Post Bureau

Tehri, 23 Feb: Uttarakhand’s largest youth-led adventure and cultural celebration, “Himalayan O₂ – The Tehri Lake Festival” (HO₂-TTLF), transforming Tehri Lake and surrounding locations into a vibrant hub of sport, arts, culture, music, and local heritage, will be held from 6 to 9 March at the picturesque Tehri Lake.

Organised by the district administration of Tehri Garhwal in collaboration with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) this is part of Gham Tapo Tourism (Basking in the Sunshine Tourism), a winter tourism initiative in Uttarakhand, India, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Billed as a celebration where “freedom meets the mountains”, HO₂–TTLF is a four-day experiential festival that brings together adventurers, creators, performers, and families to embrace the spirit of “Freedom in the Mountains” against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayan foothills. The event will feature electrifying performances by acclaimed acts such as Pandavaas and Amit Trivedi, adding a powerful musical dimension to the festivities.

Nitika Khandelwal, District Magistrate, Tehri Garhwal, said, “This year, the four-day Tehri Lake Festival will not be limited to just Tehri Lake, but activities will also be organised at main tourist destinations of the district, so that famous tourist spots can become centres of tourist activities. We have partnered with over 100 hotels across the district who will provide support and accommodation with dedicated rooms during the festival dates.”

With the tagline “Breathe the Himalayas”, the festival will see eight trekking routes in the region, where local youth will be trained as guides to accompany tourists on the trekking routes. “We want people to celebrate the vibrant energy of mountain life, challenge participants to explore new experiences, and showcase the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage,” she continued.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been focusing on transforming the state into a year-round destination and initiatives like Himalayan O₂ – The Tehri Lake Festival 2026 and “Winter Char Dham”, adventure activities, and eco-tourism falls as part of this strategy,” Khandelwal added.

The festival invites everyone — from students and adventurers, to families and cultural aficionados — to come, compete, perform, explore, and create memories amidst the Himalayan foothills.

Himalayan O₂ – The Tehri Lake Festival highlights & competitions include:

Photography Competition: Participants capture the spirit of Tehri — from landscapes and culture to people and local life — with entries accepted via photo geo-tag upload on the official festival site.

Master Chef Tehri: A culinary showcase celebrating regional flavours and innovative cooking.

Painting Contest: Held at Bauradi Stadium, inviting artists to paint the beauty and stories of the Himalayan region.

River Rafting Competition: On the waters of the Tehri area in Muni ki Reti.

Fashion Shows & Pageants: Including Mr & Miss Tehriand traditional attire showcases.

Rap & Music Battles: Vibrant stages for emerging performers.

Adventure Sports: Trekking, paragliding, mountain biking, and kite festival events.

Cultural & Awareness Programmes: “Save Ganga” theme initiatives, heritage showcases, and devotional events like Ganga Aarti, traditions, food stalls, and community showcases give attendees a deep dive into the region’s heritage.

Live Music & Performances: Local and emerging artists take the stage throughout the festival, providing a dynamic soundtrack to the mountain experience.

Interested participants can register in competitive events, workshops, and experiences designed to elevate local talent and spotlight the region’s unique spirit.

To honour exceptional talent and achievement, top performers in the competitions will receive cash awards of Rs 25,00,000 and special experiences including guided tours of the iconic Tehri Dam, commemorative certificates, and festival honours.

“Himalayan O₂ – The Tehri Lake Festival” is District Tehri Garhwal’s flagship celebration of adventure, culture and creativity, at Tehri Lake. The multi-day festival brings together athletes, artists, performers and youth from across India for competitions, live performances and cultural showcases. Designed to spotlight regional talent and promote sustainable tourism, Himalayan O₂ celebrates the spirit and energy of the Himalayas.