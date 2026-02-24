Water Conclave 2026 begins at IIT Roorkee

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 23 Feb: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, in collaboration with the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, inaugurated the 4th Roorkee Water Conclave (RWC 2026), here, today. It will be held from 23 to 25 February on the theme, “Transboundary Water Cooperation through Nexus Approach”.

The biennial conclave brings together leading policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and water professionals from across the globe to deliberate on integrated and sustainable solutions to emerging water challenges. Key thematic areas include transboundary river basin management, climate change adaptation and resilience, hydro-meteorological extremes, groundwater sustainability, water quality, and the water–energy–food nexus.

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee. Dr YRS Rao, Director, NIH Roorkee, is serving as Co-Chairman of the conclave, with Prof Ashish Pandey, IIT Roorkee, as Convener.

The session commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and rendition of the Kulgeet, followed by welcome remarks by Prof Ashish Pandey. Addresses were delivered by Prof Kamal Kishore Pant; Dr YRS Rao; and Dr Mark Smith, Director General, International Water Management Institute (IWMI). The programme also featured special addresses by Padma Shri awardees Umashankar Pandey, Savjibhai Dholakia, and Popat Rao Pawar; release of the Conclave Proceedings, and a keynote address by Dr Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, before concluding with the Vote of Thanks and National Anthem.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Kamal Kishore Pant stated, “Water security is intrinsically linked to climate resilience, food systems, and energy sustainability as demand of water is increasing due to increased use of AI data centres. Platforms such as the Roorkee Water Conclave enable evidence-based dialogue and foster global partnerships essential for cooperative and science-driven water governance.”

Prof Ashish Pandey, Convener, RWC 2026, remarked, “The nexus approach is critical for addressing complex transboundary water challenges. RWC 2026 is designed to integrate scientific research, policy frameworks, and community engagement to develop actionable pathways for sustainable water management.”

A total of 42 keynote speakers from different countries will deliver keynote addresses and participate in technical sessions. These speakers will represent countries such as the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Israel, the Netherlands, Canada, Japan, Norway, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and Nepal, along with experts from international organisations. The presence of such distinguished speakers will provide valuable global perspectives and insights into current water management challenges and innovative solutions.

A major highlight of RWC 2026 is the panel on ‘Community Participation and Socioeconomic Aspects of Water Cooperation’, featuring eminent leaders and Padma Shri awardees such as Savjibhai Dholakia, Popat Rao Pawar, Bharat Bhusan Tyagi, and Uma Shankar Pandey, along with senior policymakers such as Rajiv Ranjan Mishra (former Director General, NMCG), Yugal Joshi (Program Director, NITI Aayog), RN Misra (former CMD, SJVN Limited), Atul Jain (Vice President, Deen Dayal Research Institute), and Prof Anil K Mishra (Technical Expert, NRAA, Government of India). This high-level panel underscores the conclave’s commitment to bridging science, policy, and grassroots leadership to ensure inclusive, community-driven, and institutionally robust water governance frameworks.

The conclave features an eminent line-up of international and national keynote speakers, distinguished panellists, and technical experts representing premier institutions and global organisations. Through plenary sessions, technical discussions, and policy dialogues, RWC 2026 aims to strengthen interdisciplinary collaboration and promote resilient and equitable water resource management frameworks.