BJYM protests against Cong disruption of AI Summit

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 23 Feb: Politics has heated up here over the disruption of the AI Summit in Delhi by Youth Congress workers. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, held a rally in the city, today, to protest against the Congress. The workers marched from Shaheed Sthal to Green Chowk, raising slogans and accusing the Congress of tarnishing the country’s image.

Led by BJYM Mandal President Sachin Panwar, the workers gathered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. Holding placards, the workers shouted slogans against the Congress and alleged that the semi-nude demonstration by Congress workers at an international event like the AI Summit was against the country’s dignity. BJYM officials alleged that the protest was organised at the behest of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

They stated that the event was not organised by any political party but by the Indian government, and was attended by technical experts and industry representatives from India and abroad. BJP leaders say that over 600 startups participated in the conference and over 300,000 people attended. Therefore, such a display in front of foreign guests was a step that impacts India’s international image. BJP Yuva Morcha leaders stated that the AI Summit was a platform to promote technological advancement and start-up culture. They claim that the Congress party misused this platform for political gain. BJP leaders described the Congress party as having an “anti-national mindset” and stated that the public will not accept this behaviour. However, no official response has yet been issued by the Indian National Congress on this issue. Political analysts believe that political rhetoric on this issue may intensify given the upcoming election scenario. They stated that the conference, reportedly organised under the auspices of the Indian government, featured global representatives from the technology sector. For a tourism and education hub like Uttarakhand, such events are considered important from the investment and innovation perspective.

On this occasion, BJP Mussoorie Mandal Vice President Arvind Semwal, Vijay Bindwal, BJP Minority Morcha Mandal President Jagjit Kukreja, Ashish Joshi, Soban Mehra, former Student Union President Pritam Pintu, and a large number of BJYM workers were present.