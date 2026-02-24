Haridwar’s Priyanshi presents AI project at Delhi Summit

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 23 Feb: Priyanshi Nagera and her team members from Haridwar have done the city proud by securing a position in the top three projects at the AI Summit held in New Delhi recently.

Participating in the exhibition “AI for All Innovation Challenge” organised by the Qualcomm semiconductor company, they presented their project, titled “SafeGuard AI”. This project, based on an AI-based fall detection device, is being developed for the safety of the elderly and is currently in the prototype stage. The team also got the opportunity to represent their project at Qualcomm’s expo booth at the AI Impact Summit 2023.

Notably, teams from leading institutions like IITs and NITs across the country participated in this contest. Priyanshi and her team excelled against tough competition, winning amongst the top three teams across India. The team was awarded this title by Julian Karo Kleiners, a robotics engineer at Arduino. Naveen Muddu Krishna, Director of Hardware Product Validation, USA, and Rohit Kamath, Director, encouraged the young team. Their success has brought pride not only to their university but to the entire community. This achievement is an inspiring example of youth innovation and technical prowess.

Rajesh Pathak, Kirtan Desai, Pawan Dave, Pritesh Patel, Ramesh Bhai, and Rajesh Prajapati congratulated Priyanshi and her family on this achievement.

Originally from Gir, Somnath district, Gujarat, Priyanshi Nagera is daughter of Laxman Nagera and Rama Nagera, both working at Anchor Limited in Haridwar. The team members included Ashish Srivastava, Dharam Salia, and Martin Patel.