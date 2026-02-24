Dr Sunita Vidyarthi elevates U’khand’s Global Standing at AI Impact Summit

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 23 Feb: Representing the state of Uttarakhand, Dr Sunita Vidyarthi participated as an AI Researcher in the prestigious AI Impact Summit 2026, held from 16 to 20 February. Her presence at this global forum has brought pride to the region, showcasing Uttarakhand’s intellectual calibre on an international stage.

The summit served as a melting pot for world-class researchers, technocrats, innovators, and heads of state. Renowned business leaders and global dignitaries attended the event, praising India’s burgeoning talent in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

​Reflecting on the experience, Dr Sunita described the summit as “extraordinary”. She credited India’s rapid technological advancement to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting his tireless efforts to position India at the pinnacle of global innovation.

Dr Sunita’s journey in high-end technology began over a decade ago:

​2011: Topped her first degree of M Tech in Control Systems at Graphic Era University.

​Research Focus: Since her graduation, she has been deeply involved in projects involving Neural Networks and Fuzzy Control Systems.

​Present: Currently a PhD Research Scholar at NIT Uttarakhand, she was selected to represent the state, further solidifying her reputation as a leading technical mind.

Beyond her scientific achievements, Dr Sunita is recognised as a pioneering technical scientist and a leader within the BJP, demonstrating excellence across multiple domains. She epitomises the strength of Matrishakti in Uttarakhand—balancing the responsibilities of being a mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, and wife, while remaining at the forefront of selfless social service.

As a member of FICCI FLO, Dr Sunita represented the Brahmakamal Foundation on the final day of the summit. Her participation highlights the vital link between industrial bodies and grassroots foundational work.

​Her journey serves as a clarion call to the youth: “Move forward and achieve your goals.”