Juhi Babbar performs “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara” in Doon

By our staff reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jun: The FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) Uttarakhand Chapter organised a theatre show, “ With Love , Aap Ki Saiyaara “, at the DIT University Auditorium, here, today. Created and performed by the extraordinarily talented Juhi Babbar Soni, the event attracted a large crowd, including prominent dignitaries and theatre enthusiasts.

Charu Chauhan, Chairperson of the FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, warmly welcomed the attendees and expressed her delight at the wonderful turnout in support of this cultural event.

“ With Love , Aap Ki Saiyaara ” holds a special place in the realm of contemporary theatre as it beautifully narrates the life of a modern Indian woman named Saiyaara . Through her journey, the audience gets an intimate glimpse into her thoughts and feelings about relationships and society. Juhi Babbar Soni masterfully brought this character to life, resonating deeply with all present.

The Chief Guest was R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Managing Director of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board. The Guest of Honour was N Ravi Shanker, Chancellor of DIT University and former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

Chauhan emphasised, “‘ With Love , Aap Ki Saiyaara ‘ is more than just a play; it is a celebration of love , friendship and hope. It serves as a touching reminder of the important connections we share with one another.”

Juhi Babbar Soni, a leading figure in the Indian theatre scene, has performed in over 500 shows internationally and represents the renowned Ekjute Theatre Group, founded by her parents, the iconic film personality and Parliamentarian Raj Babbar and veteran theatre artist Nadira Babbar . Juhi ‘s illustrious career includes numerous national awards and roles in Hindi and Punjabi films, where she has collaborated with many prominent production houses.

Kiran Bhatt was also present amongst others.